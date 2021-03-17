By Michael Oche, Abuja

The leadership of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) has decried the dilapidated state of roads across the country, calling on the Federal Government to fix the them.

The Union while mourning the death of her former Secretary General, Com. Silas Adamu, who died along with his wife and daughter in a fatal accident on the Abuja-Kaduna on March 8, also called for more investment in rail transportation so as to reduce the amount of travellers who ply the roads.

This, they said will ensure the safety of Nigerian travellers.

Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday, the President of MHWUN, Com. Biobelemoye Joy Josiah, disclosed that former Secretary General, his wife and daughter, will be buried on Friday, March 19, 2021.

He said: “This tragedy occurred precisely on Monday the 8th of March, 2021. This tragedy claimed the lives of our very able Secretary General, Com. Dr Silas Adamu, his beloved wife, Mrs Mercy Silas-Adamu and his amiable daughter, Miss Joy Silas Adamu. This trio were taken away in a fatal motor accident that occurred in the Abuja-Kaduna express way. Sadly, we have decided to come this late to formerly brief Nigerians and the union in general because we were all in very deep shock.”

“This is the first time in the existence of this union that we are losing a serving Secretary General. Silas Adamu departed in active service and so the Central Working Committee (CWC) saw it fit to call this meeting to discuss the burial of our great hero. As outlined by the family, Silas, his beloved wife and daughter will be buried on Friday, 19th of March 2021. Prior to that, today Wednesday the 17th of March, there will be prayers and service of songs in Kaduna. Our teams have already moved to Kaduna and after this meeting, most of us will do the same. We pray to God to give us the fortitude to bear this terrible loss. It’s a vacuum that we cannot fill in the near future.”

“However, as part of immortalizing our great hero, certain steps have been taken, especially by his parent state council. The Kaduna state council of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) having recently completed a guest house project, have written to seek the permission of the National Secretariat to approve naming the complex after Com. Silas Adamu. The CWC has given approval to that and has decided that we shall consider more steps that can be taken to immortalise this our fallen hero.”

Speaking about the attitude of the Late Secretary General, he said: “Com. Adamu was a brother to all, a friend to all and a solutionist. When there is a need for solutions, that’s when the prowess of Com Adamu. He is a man that opens the doors of every staff members anytime he arrived the Secretariat. In your sad mood, he always looked for a way of softening your sadness. We miss his laughter that rings far and loud. We miss his uncolonised intellect.”

Speaking on the state of Nigerian roads, Com. Josiah said: “A few years back, we lost some members as a result of the bad roads and we called on the government. If our rail system was in order and is networked wide all over the country, large size commuting will be prevented. Also the incessant wear and tear of our roads will be prevented as well.”