Top rapper and social advocate , MI has dropped a new single titled ‘All my life’. The new song shows the award winning rapper is in love and willing to give all his life to his lover.

The song produced by Chopstix featured fast-rising singer Oxlade. The colourful visual also released same time is directed by Olu The Wave

All my life is recorded under Jude Abaga (MI)

record label, Incredible Music. This is the Jos-born musician’s second single of the year following March release, TBDK,

The song signifies a grand return for M.I, who is currently prepping the release of his 5th studio album and this week, teased a possible collaboration with singer, Buju – posting an image of the singer on social media. While the release date for the project is yet to be confirmed, fans can expect more music and activity from Mr Incredible soon enough.

MI is one of the rappers in the Nigerian music industry who is still relevant and very much into advocacy lending his voice to issues of important in the Nigerian polity.

He started the #IAmIgboToo Campaign started by rapper which trended on the social media midweek.

The campaign was his reaction to a now-deleted tweet by President Muhamnadu Buhari which was seen as inciting the Igbos

MI ook to Twitter to show love and support for Igbos, calling on other Nigerians to do the same as he launched the #IAmIgboToo campaign.