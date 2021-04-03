By Our Correspondent

Mia-Alpha Brand has signed a partnership with Nigerian movie mogul, Saheed Apanpa, the owner of Apanpa Pictures Media, to direct and produce the movie titled Unconventional.

The investment giant announced this to Entertainment Reporters on Saturday, saying their aim in the entertainment industry is to bring professionalism and structure to an industry that’s potentially worth Billions in Naira, “we aim to support the current industry stakeholders as well as industry new comers. For us we have massive passion for the industry”.

The Mia Alpha Brand’s CEO, Michael Adeniyi Ajayi said, “Saheed Apanpa will make a the movie starring Kunle Remi, Yvonne Jegede and others”.

Adding that, “the hard working director will start principal photography on the 17th of this month”.

Michael Adeniyi Ajayi reveals the company’s latest move to create more Nigerian content with its latest commissioning.

The Unconventional movie is written by Stella Ekwueme and has marriage, relationships and romance as themes. The movie is set to entertain and educate. The synopsis reads, “Ade and Excel, from a place of brokenness decides to get married on a whim when their friends set them up on a blind date. Will they find love again or regret their actions?”.

Stella said she got inspiration for the story from life basically, “So the norm is to meet someone and date for a while and then get married. But sometimes things happen unexpectedly and more often than not those are the best love stories. Because, we never know where and how true love will come calling but we sometimes have to take a leap of faith. Will it turn out okay? Who knows but if you never try you’ll never know.”

Saheed Apanpa is a member of the Director’s Guild of Nigeria with over 80 films to his credit. Since returning to Nigeria, from America, in 2009. He has wowed the industry with magic after magic.

Mia Alpha engages in the Executive Production of Nollywood movies and the writing of creative and entertaining Scripts for the market. “We will effectively manage our investment to bring quality low, mid and high budget movies to the screen, increase exposure and market both locally and internationally for the purpose of making maximum returns on investment”.