BY BUKOLA IDOWU |

Operators are soliciting for an intervention fund for Microfinance Banks (MFBs) to enable them to shore up their capital.

The operators stressed the need to raise the capital base of MFBs in the country, but added that the present state of the economy had made it difficult for micro finance banks to raise the capital that they desired.

The managing director and chief executive of Edfin MFB, Mrs Bunmi Lawson, who said recapitalisation is needed in the sector, remarked that the present conditions make it difficult to raise the needed funding.

While affirming that Edfin has been able to meet the full capital base, she said many MFBs were still struggling to get the funds to raise their capital base.

“We need more money but I feel the environment needs to be more conducive so that the capital can actually come in either through local banks or investors investing in microfinance banks or foreign direct investment into MFBs,” she said.

MFBs May Need Recapitalisation Extension Till 2024 – Joda

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had slated last month as the deadline for the first leg of the recapitalisation. However, a day to the deadline, the National Assembly (NASS) directed the CBN to suspend the exercise

ADVERTISEMENT

Lawson said there were critical issues that need to be addressed before enforcing a deadline on recapitalisation. To her, “a lot of microfinance banks are struggling given the current economic climate to actually be able to raise that capital. At Edfin MFB, we have met the capital requirement but I do know a lot of my colleagues struggle to make it.

“The industry needed capital injection, even before COVID-19 came, and when the pandemic came, it heightened the need for a great capital. So, I will say that yes, it is good that they recognise we need that capital but the environment needs to be more conducive so that we can actually raise that capital.”

On his part, president of the National Association of Microfinance Banks (NAMB), Alhaji Yusuf Ahmad Gyallesu, said recapitalisation is one that is needed in the sector.

“We know there is a need for recapitalisation because it means you are giving our members room to expand their businesses,” he said.