BY HEMBADOON ORSAR MAKURDI

Benue State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a middle age man identified as Ordue Akume by some youths of his Community in Ushogo Local Government Area of Benue State for allegedly stealing goat.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Catherine Anene, who confirmed the incident, saif five persons have been arrested in connection with the crime

ADVERTISEMENT

Anene explained that the police received the report that some youths in Lessel tortured the deceased to the death over allegation that he stole the missing goat.

Our Correspodent gathered that the youngest sibling of , the deceased, had allegedly reported to the youths that his goat was missing, and in the process of investigation, they consult an Oracle and the Oracle man revealed to them that it was the deceased that stole the goat.

However the Late accused denied the the allegation but in a bid to ensure that he admitted and return the said goat, they persisted with all forms of torture despite pleas by neighbours and passers by to stop the torture, it fell on deaf ears.

When it became obvious to that the Suspect will not survive, they took and dump him at private clinic where he gave up the ghost.

The Council Chairman Joseph Asawa who expressed shocked over the barbaric act enjoined the police and traditional rulers to effect the arrest of six culprits who our Correspodent gathered were already in police net.

He also visited the clinic where the corpse was abandoned and moved it to General Hospital, Lessel morgue for further necessary action.