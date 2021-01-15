ADVERTISEMENT

By INNEH BARTH, Asaba

A middle-aged man, identified as Kevwe, has allegedly took his life by drinking snipper in the center of the Sapele metropolis, Delta State over his deteriorating health condition.

The deceased, LEADERSHIP learnt has been suffering from an undisclosed ailment since last year and was informed by doctor that he needs N170,000 before the 27th of this month for his treatment, a condition that led him into degection.

The father of two who could not raised the cash from his Keke business was said to have contacted the members of his family and close friends but all to no avail and apparently became disillusioned.

A source said, “He has been suffering from ailment since last year and his family have been treating him, just last month, he went to see the doctor again and they told him to bring N170,000 and since then he has been sober, now see what he has done.

“How will he come to the Olympia, the center of the town and drink snipper, killing himself in the process?,” He queried with an emotion laden voice.

The victim’s mother who was said to have visited the scene, lamented that Kevwe has been threatening to kill himself for sometime now.

“He was in my house this morning, it was in my house that he took his bath and I even bought bread and a bottle of Fanta drink for him, he was complaining about the same problem and I told him to have hope that we will raise the cash, now see what he has done.” the mother wailed.

The deceased openly drank the insecticide while sitting in his tricycle in the middle of the road, his body was dangling from the Keke and the can of snipper insecticide by his side.

Kevwe was later rushed to undisclosed private clinic where he was confirmed dead on arrival, before his body was taken to a mortuary.