Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has condemned what it described as unjustifiable killing of an innocent Nigerian, Ezekiel Bitrus, over the fracas arising from the demolition of a church in Maiduguri by men of the Borno Geographical Information System (BOGIS).

The demolition of the worship centre of the ‘Ekilisiya Yan’uwa a Nigeria’, popularly known as, ‘The Brethren in Nigeria’ (EYN), according to MBF, has made it the fourth church to be destroyed under the administration of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum.

The forum said it is shocked that demolition of the church was done without recourse to due process.

A statement issued by the spokesman of the group, Dr Isuwa Dogo, said the demolition, which instantly caused outrage that led to killing of a citizen by the security operatives, demonstrates arrogance of some security personnel in violating rights of citizens to peaceful protest.

We deplore such an attitude and call on the Borno State government to checkmate those determined to foster a culture of religious discrimination.

“The forum welcomes timely intervention of the state government in staving off further reaction on the matter.

”We call on the state government to stop forthwith all overt and covert attempts to deny Nigerians the right to freedom of religion and end further destruction of worship centres without recourse to due process.”

“Those who demolished the EYN Church should be fished out and brought to justice. Governor Zulum should honour his promise to dispassionately look into the issue in order to compensate victims and redress the circumstances that led to the destruction of the EYN Church,” the statement added.