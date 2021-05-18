The Middle Belt Journalists Forum (MBJF), has urged state and federal lawmakers from the North-Central region to be more active in pushing for the common interests of the area.

In a press statement jointly signed by the President of the Forum, Jonathan Ipaa and national secretary, Mrs Oikeke Igado Kure, a copy of which was made available to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, the Middle Belt Journalists said that the constituents would definitely reward those who stand to protect, defend and advance their cause.

The Middle Belt journalists, however, commended the courageous effort of a few of her representatives for voicing out in support of the ban on open grazing by the southern governors and their federal lawmakers.

The statement warned those still sitting on the fence to distance selves from policies that are harmful to the peaceful co-existence of their constituents.

Particularly, the Middle Belt Journalists applauded the courage exhibited by some of her federal lawmakers: Hon. Rimamde Shawulu (Taraba), Hon. Mark Gbillah (Benue), Hon. Usman Sokodabo(FCT), Hon. Amos Gwamna (Kaduna), Hon. Solomon Maren(Plateau), Hon. Tajudeen Yusuf (Kogi) respectively on the ban on open grazing by killer herdsmen.

The Middle Belt Journalists also urged the remaining federal lawmakers who are still sitting on the fence to join forces to librate the suffering masses whose main occupation, farming is currently under threat by armed marauding herders in the Middle Belt areas.