Top gospel musical group, Midnight Crew are about to embark on a tour of the United States to celebrate their twenty years anniversary.

The Midnight Crew, known for their uniqueness in delivering gospel tunes in different cultures and languages, are also releasing a single among other projects to celebrate the milestone.

Sharing the cheering news to scoops, Pat Uwaje-King, the leader of the quartet who spoke to SCOOPS said the group having been together all these adventurous years and kept by grace will celebrate twenty years anniversary in November with a tour of the United States.

“The Midnight crew will embark on a US tour as part of our celebration of having being together for twenty years- right from our undergraduate days at Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech). We shall be unfolding many activities from the last quarter of the year. Indeed God has kept us together, we went solo to explore our individual talents and now we are back to continue to sing about His manifold grace. Watch this space,” says Pat King.

The quartet who are one of the most long-lasting musical group in Nigeria are made up of Patricia Uwaje-King, Odunayo Ojo-Onasanya, Mike Abdul and Gbenga Oyebola.

Popular with the ‘Igwe’ song, Midnight Crew is an indigenous African, contemporary, folk, gospel music genre with a huge focus on in Yoruba, Igbo, English and pidgin English.

Their music is enjoyed on radios and most digital platforms both locally and internationally. It is one of the most popular gospel groups in Nigeria.

The group has released four studio albums so far and several gospel hits.