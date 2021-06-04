A midnight fire outbreak at Ipata market, Ilorin, Kwara State on Thursday consumed 60 domestic animals.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the fire emanated from an abandoned refuse very close to the market.

The inferno also destroyed three shops and open big plank shed built

for goat sellers

The spokesman of the state Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, confirmed the incident.

Adekunle added that: “The fire killed 15 cows, 15 sheep, 15 rams and burnt more than 25 goats to ashes.

“The fire brigade received a distress call from a good Samaritan about vicious incident yesterday (Thursday) night, at about 10:31pm. Despite the intensity of the blazing fire, the firefighters were able to eliminate it on time and prevent it from spreading to the surrounding buildings in the market vicinity area.

“More than 470 shops were saved from the ravaging fire by the firemen.”

Meanwhile, the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has described the fire disaster at Ipata market as disheartening.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Kayode Alabi, spoke during an on-the-spot inspection of the scene of the incident.

AbdulRazaq said the welfare of the people remains paramount and promised that everything would be done to prevent a recurrence.

He added that relevant government agencies will initiate relief measures for the victims.