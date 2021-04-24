ADVERTISEMENT

Gospel act, Mike Abdul, has continued to become a sensation in the gospel music scene as well as the music industry generally. He released a song, titled “You no dey look face” featuring the popular, Yoruba Mass Choir.

The urban song in pidgin gives adoration to God for his mercies and goodness.

Mike Abdul who is a dominant member of the enduring musical band, Midnight Crew, has remained relevant in the gospel scene for decades releasing gospel hits like Morire, 30 Billion Halleluyah and others.

He was also part of the artistes that performed live during the Rejoice Easter programme organised by Multichoice Nigeria and anchored by seasoned singer, Segun Obe.

The song available on YouTube platform was recorded by Spaghetti Records.