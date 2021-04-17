By Osa Okhomina |

Nine militant groups in the Niger Delta have threatened to jettison the existing ceasefire agreed with the federal government and resume armed agitation over the alleged refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari to stop the payment of 13 percent derivation to state governors in the region.

The groups under the Reformed Niger Delta Avengers (RNDA) said series of complaints and petitions against the governors’ alleged diversion of funds accruing from the 13 percent derivation into personal pockets while neglecting the much needed development in the oil producing communities seemed to have been ignored by President Muhammadu Buhari, going by his refusal to stop payment of the derivation funds to the governors.

This, they said, would lead to bloodshed and shutting down of the nation’s oil economy.

The militant groups who spoke through one ‘Major Gen’ Johnmark Ezonebi also known as Obama, faulted the payment of the derivation funds to state governors despite protests and suggestions that it be paid to the oil producing communities in the region in order to directly improve the welfare and development needs of people of oil communities in the region.

According to Ezonebi, the groups, after an emergency meeting held in Delta State, concluded that they would soon end the ceasefire agreement with the federal government entered on August 21, 2016 if the payment of the derivation funds to the governors continues.

“We will not fold our arms and continue to tolerate the deliberate perpetual injury occasioned by the governors of the oil producing states on people of the region,” he said.

According to the groups, there is a deliberate neglect by governors of the region despite receiving such huge amounts monthly while the people in the communities are abandoned to suffer.

“But we have strongly resolved that we will soon resume fresh hostilities in the creeks in retaliation for our anger and furious protest as we advise President Buhari to henceforth stop payment of this money to the South-South governors and channel the 13 percent derivation funds to the oil producing communities, that is the only way out for the interest of peace in the region,” it read.