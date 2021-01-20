Suspected militants have attacked facilities at the new Norfin Offshore Shipyard in the boundary shoreline of Ikot Ukpong in Oruk Anam, Akwa Ibom State.

The armed men reportedly arrived the yard at about 5am on Monday shooting sporadically to scare off security workers around the site before unleashing their explosives into the multimillion naira dredging facility of the company.

Briefing newsmen at the shipyard, chairman, Norfin Offshore Shipyard Ltd, Engr. Iniekong Charles Udonwa lamented the huge damage done to facilities at the shipyard by the suspected militant group from Ogoni part of Rivers State.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Udonwa, they came into the shipyard and shot sporadically as staff on duty fled for their lives leaving bullet marks on parts of the building.

“They said we cannot start any business if Akwa Ibom State Government does not settle them.

“They kept telling our staff to tell the government of Akwa Ibom to reach out to them since they are in charge of both Rivers and Akwa Ibom states. Where do they expect me to get N20million for them after destroying our machine worth N60 million?” he said.

He reiterated that the incident had discouraged him greatly as it has affected expansion activities, causing him to strongly consider taking the investment elsewhere.

The chairman said that it was borne out of his desire to contribute to the development of the state by providing employment opportunities for her teeming youths.

At the last count he said, over 100 staff members were working at the Ship Yard with four of them from neighboring Rivers State.

Engr. Udonwa appealed for a prompt intervention from the state government to forestall a recurrence of the ugly incident.

On the site were some policemen led by the area Divisional Police Officer, Kelechi Amadi, who declined to comment on the matter, but when contacted, the State Police spokesperson, Odiko Macdon assured that he will comment on the matter once he is briefed.

Meanwhile, the new 9meter MV Swift Security vessel earlier scheduled for launch this weekend, will now be launched on January 30,2021.