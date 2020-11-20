Airstrikes executed by the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI has neutralized no fewer than 17 armed bandits and destroyed their camp in the Dunya Forest area of Katsina State.

The Coordinator Defence Media Operations Major General John Enenche said the air strikes were carried out on 18 November 2020 following credible Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports and confirmatory surveillance missions indicating that dozens of Ansaru terrorist group-linked armed bandits had established a camp at the location, which also housed scores of rustled cattle.

He said “accordingly, the Air Component dispatched an appropriate force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships, which engaged the location in successive passes, destroying portions of the camp, including their storage facility, which was seen engulfed in flames. “HUMINT sources later confirmed that no fewer than 17 bandits were neutralized and several others injured”.