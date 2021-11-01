The Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai in the North-East region has neutralised over 37 Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters in the Sambisa Forest.

The director, Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, said the Joint Troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) in the early hours of Saturday observed movement of six Gun Trucks within Sambisa Forest general area, which were subsequently located at a settlement near Yuwe.

He said the trucks later moved to a remote location, where they were joined by other terrorist elements at a convergence for a meeting.

“Over 50 Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters were observed to have gathered at the meeting.

“Having clearly identified the terrorists’ hideout, the Air Component of OPHK immediately dispatched two aircrafts to conduct air interdiction on the location,” he said.

He added the strikes, which were carried out under cover of darkness, were successful and devastating, “as battle damage assessment corroborated by local sources revealed that over 37 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists were neutralized, while several of them reportedly suffered varying degrees of injury.”

He said the aircrafts retreated to base after the air interdiction, the combat air crew located another set of four Gun Trucks about six kilometers South-West of Bama.

“The air crew immediately relayed the coordinates of the location of the Gun Trucks to troops of the Land Component at Bama, who promptly engaged the location with artillery fire bombardment, neutralising the insurgents’ gun trucks,” he added.

General Nwachukwu noted that the successful joint operations conducted by both the Air and Land components underscores the importance of synergy and cooperation in the fight against terrorism and insurgency.