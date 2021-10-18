All officers who were amputated as a result of the war against insurgency can get back to their feet with artificial body parts, the chief executive officer (CEO) of SunTech, Prince Sunny Ukachukwu, has assured.

LEADERSHIP reports that there are a number of wounded soldiers receiving treatment at the Kaduna Army Reference Hospital and other places who had their body parts amputated as a result of the war against insurgency.

Ukachukwu who said he now has the facility to take care of the needs of the military personnel amputated, added that anyone who suffered body dismemberment can get back to his or her feet.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja yesterday, Ukachukwu said they could produce the customised body parts within three days.

“Once the patient puts on the trial sucket and he or she is comfortable, within two days, we are done with the artificial body part work,” Ukachukwu said, adding that the patient will be trained for two weeks.

On the war against Boko Haram and other terrorist groups which has caused some military personnel to suffer some injuries leading to amputation, Ukachukwu said SunTech is willing to remedy the situation so that the officers can get back on their feet.

“We are making efforts to build a relationship with the military. All the military personnel who are wounded at the battlefield and suffer amputation can get back to their feet because we can provide them with prosthetic arm, leg, nose, breast, hand and any other part of the body system that was removed.

“Any military officer who suffers injury from terrorism and banditry war, we can fix those parts. We should contribute our own quarter also to ensure that these military personnel continue to keep Nigeria safe,” Ukachukwu said.

“Even though the effort for collaboration has not been materialised,” Ukachukwu said, “We believe that we will get in there to contribute our quarter.”

“Definitely, we are ready because we produce the artificial body parts here in Abuja. And as you can see, the capacity is here, manpower is here. We are ever ready to take whatever challenge. The main challenge is the infrastructure. If you have the infrastructure on ground, all you need to do is to increase manpower. The fact that we have that available, I don’t think there will be any challenge of meeting up with the demands that may arise,” Ukachukwu said of the collaboration with the military.

“We are here to make life easy for people having difficulty in movement. We’ve had discussions with NGOs because many of the amputees can’t afford the body parts. The challenge they have is financial because they desire to move on with life,” he added.