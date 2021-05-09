ADVERTISEMENT

By Tarkaa David, Abuja |

The Nigerian Army said troops of 3 Brigade, Nigerian Army, have arrested 13 suspected Boko Haram terrorists around Filin Lazio, Hotoro axis of Kano on Saturday.

The director, Army public relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, said the raid was part of an ongoing effort to flush out all forms of criminality within the Brigade’s area of responsibility.

He said the operations was predicated on the need to apprehend criminals who may want to hibernate in any part of Kano State.

FCT Not Under Boko Haram Attack – Police

The Army spokesman, therefore, urged residents of Filin Lazio in Hotoro area of Kano metropolis to go about their lawful businesses as security forces were on top of the situation.

He further appealed to the people of Kano State to maintain high level of vigilance and continue to report suspected movement of strange individuals or groups in their environment to the relevant security agencies for prompt action.