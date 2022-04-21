Troops of 21 Special Forces Brigade in Bama, Borno State, have arrested the most wanted high ranking intelligence spy of the Boko Haram/Islamic State of the West African province (ISWAP) terrorists, Modu Babagana, who escaped from military detention in Bama, intelligence sources have revealed.

According an intelligence information obtained by Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert in the LakeChad, the notorious Boko Haram/ISWAP member was first arrested in January 2020 for carrying out espionage activities on troops in the general area of Bama and Banki.

The sources said few days after Babagana was taken to prison, he used charms to facilitate his jail break as well as evaded re-arrest by troops.

Upon realising that he escaped from troops manning the prison, he was declared wanted with his pictures shared at every nooks and crannies of the city.

However, luck ran out of him when he was rearrested with the help of the gallant men of the Civilian Joint Task Force in Bama main market while on a task to buy logistics for the terrorists with huge amount of money.

During preliminary investigation, the spy suspect confessed to have monitored and disclosed troops’ locations and movements to the terrorists.