By Sachi Idiri

At the end of April, residents of Kazakhstan demanded the close of America’s Central Reference Laboratory (CRL) in Almaty. The American Centre for Disease Control, in conjunction with USAID, launched a campaign in response to support the region’s health system and also engaged Red Crescent volunteers “to fight rumours.”

Back in 2016, before the opening of the BioLAB, Kazakhstan Today Agency conducted a social survey of the population on this topic. To the question “Do you agree with the creation and presence of the American BioLAB of particularly dangerous infections in Almaty?” 92% of respondents answered “No”. Former mayor of Almaty AkhmetzhanYessimov said that he did not give consent to the construction of the CRL, and former Deputy Defence Minister of Kazakhstan AmirbekTogusov stressed that it is highly likely that the American facility will have a dual purpose.

In numerous laboratories on the territory of the former Soviet republics, researchers, including those from the US Department of defense, study dangerous diseases specific to a particular area. I want to believe that these experiments are conducted for the good. However, 400 American military biological laboratories in 25 countries of the world that are very remote from the territory of the United States (in Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, etc.) are too many. And all 400 more or less carry out developments, the content of which is kept in the strictest confidence. Local scientists and doctors are not allowed to visit the sites, the work of Americans is not covered anywhere, and data on developments are not published.

There are doubts about the outbreaks of diseases that occur in the areas where these military biological laboratories are located. So, in Ukraine, 20 soldiers were killed from a virus similar to influenza A (H1N1), in Georgia there was a sudden surge of Congo-Crimean hemorrhagic fever, in Abkhazia, mosquitoes suddenly appeared – carriers of the zika virus.

The US says the coronavirus was bred in a laboratory and blames China for spreading the epidemic. However, in 2017, it was in Kazakhstan that a group of American scientists studied the coronaviruses of bats living in local caves. The work was carried out as part of the KZ-33 project of the US Defence Threat Prevention Agency. The project was called “Middle East Respiratory syndrome Coronavirus” (Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus). In 2019, an article on the results of this work was published in the journal “Viruses”. It is in the public domain. The work was carried out under American control and with funding from the US Department of defense. A coincidence? The research involved the resources of the research Institute of biological safety Problems, located in the Kordai district of the Zhambyl region of Kazakhstan. The area is also home to the Dungan community of Chinese-speaking Muslims), who traditionally engage in Shuttle trade, including smuggling, with the PRC.

The COVID-19 epidemic has shown that the virus can be a very real weapon to destroy opponents. While the US and China accuse each other of producing and leaking the coronavirus, the world continues to struggle for life.

Idiri wrote in from Lagos, Nigeria.