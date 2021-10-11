Government forces deployed for Operation Hadin Kai in the North-East, on Sunday, foiled a terrorist attack at Aulari town in Borno State and immobilised three gun trucks.

This is just as troops of Operation Hadarin Daji killed over 30 bandits terrorising Zamfara State.

The attack on Aulari was executed by a group of ISWAP fighters who tried to overrun the town, West of Bama but were repelled by the ground troops with air support from NAF fighter jet.

Military sources said the troops successfully waded off the attack and the defeated terrorists withdrew into the Sambisa Forest.

“A NAF A-Jet was subsequently scrambled to track them as they retreat and luckily, they were sighted in four gun trucks which were engaged.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After engaging the Gun Trucks with rockets, 3 were completely destroyed and burning while the other was immobilised.

“A number of insurgents were also neutralized in the process while others were in disarray,” a source said.