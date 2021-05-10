BY PATRICK OCHOGA, Benin City

Following opposition from some quarters against the continuous presence of military personnel in Kolokolo community of Ikpoba Okha local government area of Edo State, the Benin Solidarity Movement (BSM), has insisted that the presence of military personnel should be supported to sustain peace and harmony.

The president of BSM, Comrade Curtis Ugbo, in a statement noted that the core of those making the wild allegations must be the brains behind the spate of criminalities that pervade the community ranging from kidnapping, arson, robbery and murder which necessitated the stationing of military men in the locality to maintain peace and order.

Ugbo , said, “We view with disdain the line of thought of these selected few individuals who are making an uproar against the military presence in Kolokolo.

“There is no doubt that the presence of the military men in the community has been a welcomed development as the residents of the community now sleep with their two eyes closed.

“Where were these group of people when the law of the jungle pervaded the community not long ago where all sorts of criminality ranging from kidnapping, arson, robbery and murder became the order of the day? To the extent that these crime lords murdered a community leader (Okhaegele), Sunny Eitche, for no justifiable reason.”

According to him, “Presently, the case of the murder of the community youth leader has been under judicial adjudication with some elements standing in the dock as prime suspects in the deadly crime.

“It stands to reason that those claiming that the army drove them away from the community may have been deeply involved in these criminal activities that put the lives of innocent residents at risk and played various nauseating roles in the killing of the Okaeghele of Kolokolo, late Sunny Eitche.”