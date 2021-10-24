Military fighter jets deployed for Operation Hadin Kai destroyed 20 boats carrying over 100 Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) in the Lake Chad region at the weekend.

The air component of OPHK following credible intelligence on October 20, 2021 said about 20 boats with suspected Boko Haram /ISWAP terrorists were converging for a meeting on an Island in the Tumbuns on the Lake Chad and at Malam Fatori, deployed three NAF aircraft to carry out strikes.

The NAF director, public relations and information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet said overhead the targets, the pilots observed a gathering of about 20 boats consisting of five to seven suspected terrorists in each boat.

“Using a mix of bombs and rockets, the three aircraft carried out series of strikes and scored devastating hits on the targets leaving some survivors scrambling for their lives,” he said.

He added that the operation by the air component of Operation Hadin Kai yet again confirmed the high concentration of terrorists and insurgent elements hibernating in the Lake Chad general area.

He said the air component working alongside the army and naval components as well as other security agencies would continue to sustain its operations until the area is rid of all terrorists and insurgents.