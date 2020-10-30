By Tarkaa David, Abuja |

The Defence Headquarters has said its troops deployed for Operation Lafiya Dole have neutralised 22 terrorists, destroyed gun truck and recovered arms and ammunition in Borno State.

The acting Director Defence Media Operations Brig-Gen Benard Unyeuko said the troops under the subsidiary Operation FIRE BALL on 25th October 2020, recorded the feat in what could appear to be a suicide journey when the BokoHaram/Islamic State of West African Province attacked the well fortified Army Super Camp Damboa under 25 Bde in Sector 2.

He added that the troops both air and land component pounded the terrorists with superior firepower which forced then to withdraw as they couldn’t withstand the heat.

He said after the encounter 22 Boko Haram terrorists were killed while others escaped with varying degrees of gunshot wounds.

He said the troops destroyed two Gun trucks and recovered one NSV Anti Aircraft Gun, two Rocket Propelled Grenade Tubes, four PKT Machine guns, one General Purpose Machine Gun, one Browning Machine Gun, 12Ak 47 Rifles, One AK 74 Rifle, one RPG 7 bomb, 116 Rounds of 7.62mm NATO and two Hand grenades.

He, however, revealed that few soldiers were wounded in action and have since been evacuated and receiving medical treatment at a medical facility.