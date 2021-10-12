Forces deployed for Operation Hadin Kai on Sunday foiled a terrorist attack at Aulari town in Borno State and immobilised three gun trucks.

This is just as troops of Operation Hadarin Daji killed over 30 bandits terrorising Zamfara State. The attack on Aulari was executed by a group of ISWAP fighters who tried to overrun the town, West of Bama but were repelled by the ground troops with air support from NAF fighter jet.

Military sources said the troops successfully waded off the attack and the defeated terrorists withdrew into the Sambisa Forest.

“A NAF A-Jet was subsequently scrambled to track them as they retreat and luckily, they were sighted in four Gun trucks which were engaged.

“After engaging the Gun Trucks with rockets, three were completely destroyed and burning while the other was immobilised.

“A number of insurgents were also neutralized in the process while others were in disarray.”

In a related development, troops killed over 30 armed bandits fleeing from Zamfara to Niger State.

The encounter came after the bandits had attacked a security post, and shot dead five policemen who attempted to confront them at Bangu Gari in the Rafi local government area of the State.

The armed bandits according to sources fled Zamfara State due to the ongoing military operation.

“The bandits came in their large number with sophisticated weapons including rocket launchers after fleeing their camps at Danjibga and Munhaye in Tsafe local government area of Zamfara State.

“They stormed the police station at Bangu Gari in Rafi LGA and killed five policemen during the exchange of gunfire.

“Immediately a signal was received and a detachment of joint security forces was despatched. The troops on reinforcement successfully ambushed the marauding bandits while attempting to escape through Tegina axis.

PR Nigeria reported that “At least 32 of the bandits were killed including their leaders, Karki Buzu and Yalo Nagoshi, while another of their kingpin, Ali Kawaji, sustained serious gun wounds”.