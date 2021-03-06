By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

Troops of the Nigerian Military have killed six suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Dikwa and Gamboru Ngala local government areas of Borno State.

A security source, who, yesterday, disclosed this to our correspondent on the condition of anonymity, said one of the terrorists was killed on Thursday night in Gamboru, while the other five were killed in Dikwa, yesterday.

The source added that the terrorists, who met their waterloo, used to hide their identities in the day time but once it’s night, they would bring out their rifles to extort food and cash from the internally displaced persons (IDPs) and members of the host community.

Speaking further, the source said that since the humanitarian hub in Dikwa was attacked by the insurgents, the non- governmental organisations (NGOs) had withdrawn their services from the area over fear of further attacks since security presence is inadequate there.

He said some of the IDPs and those in the host community are suspected of feeding the visiting terrorists with information about the troops, hence, the NGOs further lost their trust in them.

“The troops killed one of the terrorists yesterday, in Gamoru, while the other five were killed today in Dikwa. There is serious fear about the survival of the IDPs following the withdrawal of the humanitarian agencies.”

It could be recalled that the terrorists, on Monday, invaded Dikwa and burnt down public structures, including humanitarian agency buildings before they were repelled by the gallant Nigerian troops.

Since the appointment of the new service chiefs by president Muhammadu Buhari, the terrorists have been making frantic efforts to register their presence at different angles but have always been subdued by the Nigerian Forces.