Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says troops of Operation HADIN KAI killed 73 Boko Haram terrorists and rescued 55 victims in Borno State.

The acting director Defence Media Operations Brig-Gen Bernard Onyeuko disclosed this during an update of military operations across the country between June 18 and June 30, 2021.

He said the operations were successful in the various theatres across Nigeria.

He said the troops conducted ambush and clearance operations as well as responded to distress calls, repelled terrorists’ attacks on troops’ locations and dominated the theatre of operations.

The director said the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI also conducted series of Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance and air interdiction missions to reveal and destroy terrorists’ enclaves as well as their logistic supplies and equipment.

“A total of 73 Boko Haram terrorists were killed with 44 AK 47 rifles, two PKT, seven Ant Aircraft guns, seven guntrucks, several ammunition of different calibre as well as weapon cleaning materials, clothing, blankets, foodstuffs, vehicles, generators, IED materials, religious scripts and other items were recovered in the process.

“ A total of 55 escapees from terrorists’ camps comprising 15 adult males, 12 adult females and 27 children surrendered to troops at Darajemel in Borno State,” he said

The DHQ also said the troops arrested a suspected Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorist in Ogun State.

The Military High Command said the troops intercepted and arrested some gunrunners and bandits logistics suppliers, including one Lawali Na Habu with trucks loaded with large quantities of AGO at Tangaza local government area of Sokoto State and one Mallam Ibrahim Aliyu, a wanted notorious bandit.

“Troops carried out standing patrols and raid operations at strategic areas in the Zone including Majidun area, during which one Mr Ibrahim Musa, an ISWAP member was arrested at No 31 Abartura Street in Sango-Ota, Ogun State.