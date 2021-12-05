The chairman, senate committee on army, Senator Ali Ndume, says the Nigerian military needs modern equipment and more personnel to deal with terrorists.

He said the best way of tackling or ending insecurity in Nigeria is to give the military what they want and encourage the other security agencies with the needed equipment and personnel to enable them perform optimally.

Ndume spoke with journalists in Bauchi during the visit of his committee to military formations in the state over the weekend.

He said, “Providing the needed funding, modern equipment and manpower for the army will go along with in encouraging officers and men of the force to discharge their responsibilities to the best of their abilities because of their outstanding performances in international engagements.

“The armed forces need to be encouraged in terms of their welfare and compensation to those who lose their lives, Nigeria has gallant and performing security agencies particularly the army and Alhamdulillah, government and Nigerians have realised the importance of security and therefore I am confident that security challenges in the country will be tacked soon,” he said.

He commended the 33 Artillery Brigade and the Nigerian Army Armoured Corps in Bauchi for proper utilisation of the 2021 budget through construction and renovation of buildings, new structures and quarters for officers and soldiers in the barracks.

He said the committee was in Bauchi in continuation of its oversight responsibility to various military formations in the country and was satisfied with the performance of the army in the implementation of the 2021 budget so far.