The Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has offered free medical services to over 10,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) and members of host community at Monguno, in northern part of Borno State.

MNJTF field commander, Maj Gen AbdulKhalifa Ibrahim while flagging off the medical outreach weekend at Monguno, said the medicare was part of the stabilisation process of the counter-insurgency operation.

General Ibrahim said in 2015, to respond to violence induced by Boko Haram, countries in the Lake Chad region signed a memorandum of understanding involving both kinetic, non-kinetic and stabilisation process.

“The medical outreach today at Monguno is part of the stabilisation process,” the field commander represented by the MNJTF chief of civil-military activities, Col Antoine Hounkpe, disclosed.

He said the medical support include dental services, medicare for nursing mothers, distribution of wheel chairs to those affected during Boko Haram attacks among others.

He explained that the outreach was organised with $60,000 (about N25 million) from UK, USA, France and some countries of the Lake Chad Basin region.

Commander, Sector 3 MNJTF and Operation Hadin Kai, Monguno, Brig Gen Godwin Mutkut, said about 10,000 civilians and IDPs in the town were targeted to benefit from the medical outreach.

He said Monguno has high concentration of about 800,000 civilian population. He said malaria, typhoid, cholera or gastrointestinal diseases would be common medical challenge in such concentrated environment according to medical experts.

He commended the initiative of the MNJTF headquarters in Njadmna, Chad’s capital. He said the people of Monguno have remained very supportive to the counter-insurgency operation in the area.

Monguno located some 135 kilometres north of Maiduguri, capital of Borno State is one of the local government areas of the state that was worst hit by the Boko Haram insurgency. Most of the returnee IDPs from Monguno are residing at a mega camp at the capital of the local government.