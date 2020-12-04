The Young Progressives Party (YPP) has said that the Nigerian military and other security apparatus can defeat Boko Haram and other security challenges if properly harnessed, calling on the government to jettison the use of mercenaries.

Speaking during a press briefing in Abuja yesterday, the national chairman, YPP, Comr. Bishop Amakiri, said the government should rather use global partners to fight the menace.

According to him, “Why will you be using mercenaries to fight Boko Haram when you have all security apparatus in place? This why we are calling on the federal government to equip all security agencies in line with global best practices.

“The whole world knows that the country is bedeviled with Boko Haram insurgency. So the nation’s global partners not mercenaries can help.”

Amakiri also decried the senseless gruesome murder of over 43 farmers in Zabarmari, Borno State.

Speaking further on the dangers of the killing of farmers he said, “the bigger problem is looming if we don’t act on time as the effect of our farmers’ inability to go to their farms due to being targeted by the dreaded Boko Haram terrorists and bandits in most parts of the north will most likely lead to unprecedented nationwide food shortage with all its attendant consequences such as hunger, malnutrition and death.”

He stressed that this has brought again to the fore the need for urgent intervention by all critical stakeholders in project Nigeria to nip in the bud the rising spate of insecurity in the nation.

“It’s time for President Muhammadu Buhari to jettison the idea of mixing politics with governance and seek help outside his political party since the task of nation-building is a multi-stakeholder obligation,” he added.