Nigeria’s service chiefs have scaled up efforts to check the flow of illicit arms with the newly established National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW).

The deal was reached in Abuja when the director-general of NCCSALW, Major General Abba Mohammed Dikko (rtd) visited the service chiefs to solicit their support for the centre.

Gen Dikko had separately visited the chief of defence staff General Lucky Irabor, the chief of the air staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao and the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman.

In a statement issued by the centre’s director of strategic communications and information, Group Captain Ewejide Akintunde, Dikko said the purpose for the meeting with the military and police top brass was to acquaint them with the core functions of NCCSALW.

He called for the stakeholders’ support to actualise the centre’s objectives.

In response, Irabor congratulated Dikko on his new appointment and thanked him for the visit.

He said the establishment of the centre was long overdue given the current state of insecurity in the nation.

The CDS reiterated that research and experience showed that insecurity in Nigeria is largely caused by the proliferation of arms.

He commended Dikko for the operationalisation of the centre and implored him not to relent in concretising the core functions of the centre.

Gen Irabor said the significant reduction in illicit arms flows was a collective responsibility of all stakeholders and urged more efforts against insecurity in the country.

In his response, Air Marshal Amao thanked Dikko for the visit and highlighted the importance of collaboration with key stakeholders in combating the proliferation of arms in the society.

He said the decision to have a body with the responsibility of controlling and combatting the proliferation of arms in the country is part of the efforts to rejig the Nigeria’s security architecture.

Air Marshal Amao stressed that intelligence sharing is key to the actualisation of the objectives of the centre and advised Dikko to strive towards the development of structures needed to effectively create and sustain intelligence sharing between both organisations.

Also, IGP Baba applauded the establishment of the centre, saying that its creation is in the interest of peace and security as well as crime prevention and control.