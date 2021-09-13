Nigerian Army under the code name ‘Operation Safe Haven (OPSH)’ has expressed shock over the murder of a taxi driver, Mr Abdullah Karafa, by security personnel deployed to Farin Gada axis of Jos North local government area of Plateau State.

A statement issued by military information officer, Major Ishaku Takwa said immediately the report was received, the commander ‘Operation Safe Haven’ Major General Ibrahim Ali visited the deceased family and condoled with them over the unfortunate incident.

He said the commander has constituted a board of inquiry to unravel those behind the heinous act, while assuring that those found culpable will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

Takwa said, “Operation Safe Haven wishes to reiterate that troops deployed on the Plateau were always warned to conduct themselves in the most professional manner.

in line with global best practices and respect for the fundamental human rights of the citizenry and strict adherence to rules of engagement. Therefore, any act short of this is condemnable and unacceptable by OPSH.”