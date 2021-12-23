The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) have promoted 233 Major Generals and Brigadier Generals equivalents in the Army, Air Force and the Navy.

A breakdown shows that 91 Brigadier Generals and the equivalent were promoted to Major Generals and 142 Brigadier Generals across board.

The director army public relations Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu in a statement said the Army Council approved the promotion of 117 senior officers to the ranks of Major General and Brigadier General respectively.

In a breakdown, he said 41 Brigadier Generals were meritoriously promoted to the enviable rank of Major General, while 76 Colonels were also elevated to the rank of Brigadier General.

He listed those promoted to the rank of Major General as; Brigadier General CU Onwunle Director, Directorate of Army Data Processing Lagos, Brigadier General M Danmadami, Brigadier General OJ Akpor, Director Military Training Nigerian Defence Academy, Brigadier General UT Musa of the Department of Administration Army Headquarters Abuja, Brigadier General AA Eyitayo, Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division/ JTF NE Operation HADIN KAI Maiduguri, Borno State.

Others are Brigadier General V Ebhaleme of Defence Space Administration Abuja, Brigadier General LT Omoniyi of Department of Civil Military Affairs Abuja and Brigadier General NU Muktar Acting Director of Procurement at the Office of the Chief of Army Staff, Army Headquarters Abuja amongst others.

Those promoted to Brigadier General include, Colonel O Adegbe, Colonel AA Babalola, Colonel NN Orok, Colonel MO Ibrahim, Col BO Omopariola Commander 25 Task Force Brigade, Colonel UV Unachukwu, Colonel OA Ojo and Col HI Dasuki of the Forward Operating Base, Ngamdu, Borno State amongst others.

The statement said the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has congratulated all the promoted officers and their families, and urged them to redouble their effort to justify the confidence reposed in them by the Nigerian Army.

In a related move, the Air Force Council (AFC) approved the promotion of 60 senior officers comprising 29 Air Vice Marshals (AVMs) and 31 Air Commodores (Air Cdres) to the next higher ranks in the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

The Council also approved the concessional commission of an Air Warrant Officer (AWO) and 5 Master Warrant Officers (MWO) to the rank of Flight Lieutenant.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet in a statement said the concessional commission is usually reserved for Senior Non-Commissioned Officers (SNCOs) at the twilight of their career years in reward for hard work and in recognition of meritorious service to the nation.

He named the senior officers promoted to the rank of Air Vice Marshal to include Air Cdres Precious Amadi, Nnamdi Ananaba, Abubakar Abdulkadir, Anthony Ndace, Usman Abdullahi, Eneobong Effiom, Iboro Etukudo, Abubakar Abdullahi, Sunday Aneke, Nnaemeka Ilo.

Others are Adeniyi Amesinlola, Ebimobo Ebiowe, Michael Onyebashi, Emmanuel Shobande, Sayo Olatunde, Francis Edosa, Ahmed Shinkafi, Bashiru Mamman and Halim Adebowale. Others are Ahmed Bakari, Framah Batnah, Adeniran Ademuwagun, Lanre Oluwatoyin, Titus Dauda, Olufemi Ogunsina, Paul Masiyer, Nkem Aguiyi, Abidemi Marquis and Oluwafemi Ogunmola.

Those promoted from the rank of Group Captain to Air Commodore are Group Captains Chukwuedo Illoh, Bamidele Amuda, Samson Adelakun, Hadi Ahmed, Abiodun Oyekunle, Caleb Olayera, Idorenyin Bassey, Philip Kwasau, Mohammed Omar, Ayodele Akinbuwa, Emeng Imoke, Luqman Lawal, Shaibu Buhari and Ehimen Ejodame.

Others are Mohammed Lawal, Idowu Ayo, Emmanuel Ola, Ewejide Akintunde, Elisha Bindul, Dogo Gani, Edmond Oluokun, Akeem Adebomehin, George Akinyimika, Mohammed Garba, Oladimeji Almaroof, Gowon Sule, Ifeanyi Azubuike, Hamisu Usman, Adebanjo Adeosun, Sabir Adeyanju and Halima Musa who is the only female officer on the list.

The SNCOs granted concessional Commission to the rank of Flight Lieutenant include Air Warrant Officer Adole Abraham, Master Warrant Officers Liman Musa, Akinwale Olayinka, Akpabio Josephine, Nwojiji Okemini and Isa-Kaita Aminu.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has on behalf of officers, airmen, airwomen and civilian staff of the NAF, congratulated the newly promoted senior officers and SNCOs.

The CAS urged the promoted officers to see the elevation as an impetus to re-dedicate themselves towards effective and efficient service delivery especially in today’s era of joint force deployment.

The statement said the newly promoted senior officers would be decorated with their new ranks at a later date.

In the same vein, the Director Information Naval Headquarters Commodore Suleman Dahun said the Nigerian Navy Board approved the promotions of 56 naval officers to various senior ranks in the Nigerian Navy.

A breakdown showed that 35 captains were elevated to commodore while 21 commodores were promoted to the rank of rear admiral.

The Navy Board had earlier approved the promotion of 81 commanders to the rank of captain.

The newly promoted rear admirals according to the release are Chibuike Azike, Ismaila Zelani, Alexandar Bingel, Kennedy Ezete, Livingstone Izu, Emmanuel Ogalla, Hamza Kaoje, Saheed Akinwande, Umar Chugali, Eugenio Ferreira, Bashir Mohammed, Mike Oamen, Ayodeji Olugbode, Abdulmajid Ibrahim, Abdullahi Ahmed, John Mamman, Peter Zakaria, Abolaji Orederu, Hamza Ibrahim, Sunday Oyegade and Saburi Lawal.

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo has on behalf of officers, ratings and civilian staff of the Nigerian Navy, congratulated the newly promoted senior officers and their families.

He charged them to rededicate themselves to their responsibilities and remain loyal to the nation and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.