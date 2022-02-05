The chairman, Military Pensions Board (MPB) Rear Admiral Saburi Lawal, has said over 90,000 military retirees have been paid 25 percent of the 24 months arrears of minimum wage increment.

This is aside major generals and above and their equivalents who were exempted from the consequential adjustment.

Lawal, who disclosed this to journalists in Abuja, said the payment was the first out of four installments that would be paid to eligible retirees in 2022.

This followed series of protests by veterans in some states and Abuja demanding for payment of the 24 months arrears and other benefits.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the next of kin of deceased pensioners would receive 100 percent of the arrears subject to when they were alive within the period between April 2019 and April 2021.

“The Military Pensions Board (MPB) extends its compliments to our esteemed military retirees and wishes to inform them that the board started paying 25 percent of the arrears of minimum wage increments to eligible military retirees on MPB payroll on Thursday, February 3, 2022.

“This payment is the first out of 4 installmental payments that will be made to all pensioners entitled to the arrears of minimum wage increment on pensions,” he said.

He explained that the installmental payment arrangement was the outcome of the discussions and agreement reached between the board and the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning (FMoFBNP) for quarterly releases of the appropriated sum in the first month of each quarter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thus, all things being equal, subsequent payments of the outstanding arrears will be in the months of April, July and October 2022.“Additionally, I would like to further inform that all Next of Kins (NOKs) of deceased military pensioners who are eligible for same arrears would be paid the minimum wage increments together with the shortfall of the death benefits earlier paid to them.

“Accordingly, Next of Kins of deceased military pensioners who died between April 2019 and April 2021 are advised to contact their banks for these payments” he added.