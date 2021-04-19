By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd ), hinted yesterday that the military will soon recruit more soldiers and officers to improve manpower holding of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The minister said the federal government will continue to improve on standard of the military both in training, welfare and equipment.

Magashi disclosed this yesterday while addressing troops of Operation Lafiya Dole at Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The minister who was in Borno State in the company of Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor; the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Alao, said they have come to assess the fighting spirit of troops of Operation Lafiya Dole.

Addressing troops, he said, “We have already directed that all problems and constraints should be put on paper to enable us study your requirements and we are here to verify and to see how best we can proceed so that we can bring the Boko Haram insurgency to a logical conclusion in favour of the government of federal republic of Nigeria.

“Let me just begin by thanking you all for the work you are doing and doing well. The job you are doing is highly appreciated by our Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari and he said we should come here to talk to you, so that the effort you are doing will continue till we bring an end to the challenges facing the country.

“Some of you have worked so hard; some of you have lost your friends, but let me assure you that your efforts will never be in vain in the Nigerian history. We will continue to count on you, believe in you because, we believe that you will continue to remain loyal to the Commander-in-Chief and the Nigerian Project. “

He urged troops to be courageous in the fight against Boko Haram terrorists and other criminal elements around the country so as to bring them, the enemies to their knees.

He reiterated federal government’s resolve at improving the welfare and allowances of troops to always come on time, adding that the Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole would brief troop’s details of their closed-door meeting. End