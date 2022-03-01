The Itsekiri Interest Group has backed the comment of their traditional ruler, Ogiame Atuwase III stating that he is the spiritual, economic and political leader of the Itsekiri nation.

In a statement signed by the Chairman, Gbubemi Awala and Secretary, Weyinmi Yalaju, the Itsekiri Interest Group, said the petition of the Ijaws of Ogbe-Ijoh against the Olu of Warri to the Governor of the state, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, was uncalled for.

The statement said the Itsekiris are people that are known for peace adding that their monarchs over the years have been very generous to the Ijaws of Gbaramatu, Egbema and Ogbe Ijoh.

“We have chosen to reply only the Ogbe Ijoh people on this occasion to correct the statement that they are indigenous people of Warri South and Warri South West with both historical facts and legal references.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Ijaw settlements at present day Miller water side, Dore Numa Market (now corrupted to Ogbe Ijoh Market) and the water side of Main Market were formerly owned by Itsekiris of Ugbori, Pessu and Kpisan communities respectively.

Olu Of Warri’s Wife Presents Scholarships To 100 Edo Students

“These houses were abandoned during the peak of the Warri crisis and these abandoned buildings were taken over by Ijaw migrants from Bayelsa, Rivers and Ijaw areas of Delta State.

“The conflict resolution panel that was set up by Chief James Ibori, the then Governor of Delta State paid compensation to illegal occupants of abandoned buildings in these areas to encourage the original owners to return and to mobilize the illegal occupants to evict the properties. These monies were paid but the occupants still remain until today as they have continued to expand and name deserted Itsekiri communities with Ijaw names,” the statement said adding that a popular voice is yet to be recognised.

ADVERTISEMENT