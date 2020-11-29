The Air Task Force of Operation

LAFIYA DOLE has neutralised several Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) elements and destroyed their hideouts at Ngwuri Gana, along the Gulumba Gana-Kumshe axis, as well as at Tumbuma Baba on the fringes of Lake Chad, both in the Northern part of Borno State.

The coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche said the feat was achieved through air strikes executed on 27th November 2020, as part of a new subsidiary operation, tagged “WUTAR TABKI II”.

He said the mission was carried out after a series of aerial surveillance missions had indicated that the two locations, with structures and logistics items camouflaged under dense vegetation, were being used as staging areas where some ISWAP leaders and their fighters

meet to plan and launch attacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated that the coordinated attacks launched by the Air Task Force, enhanced force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships, resulted in the destruction of some of the terrorists’ structures as well as the neutralisation of several ISWAP fighters.

Meanwhile, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN have neutralised an armed robber in Jos, Plateau State.

Advertisements

He said the troops had on November 25th 2020, while on night patrol came in contact with suspected armed robbers along Angul Maraban Jama’a road in Barkin Ladi, Jos South local government area of Plateau State.