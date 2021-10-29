A former governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, has announced his return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mimiko who had earlier received four governors of the PDP in his home country, Ondo City, the headquarters of Ondo West local government area of Ondo State, announced his return to the party after meeting with the stakeholders of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

The governors who had earlier visited Mimiko were: Governors Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Nyesom Wike (River) and Ikezie Ikpeazu (Abia).

At a meeting which had Mimiko, former deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, his running mate, Gboye Adegbenro, former speaker, Jumoke Akindele, the state chairman of the party, Joseph Akinlaja among other leaders, the ZLP members resolved to pit their tent with the PDP.

According to a statement issued after the meeting by the state chairman of ZLP, Joseph Akinlaja, the party and its national leader, Dr Olusegun Mimiko decided to join PDP to rescue the country from the misrule of the APC and set her on a path of peace and progress for the benefit of all.