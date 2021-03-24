ADVERTISEMENT

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN |

Kaduna State Senator who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial district in the 8th National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani has said that the current spate of insecurity, bloodletting and other forms of criminality are fire that must be extinguished now before they grow into full blown inferno.

This is just as he said, insecurity is gradually consuming Nigeria, adding that current spate of banditry is threatening the peace and survival of the entire country, stressing however that bandits can be defeated using genuinely repented bandits.

Senator Sani who is also an human right activist, explained how the government can defeat the likes of Sunday Igboho, responsible for championing the call for Oduduwa Republic in the Southwest, Asari

Dokubo in South South and Nnamdi Kanu from South East, all threatening the country with secession.

He said they can be defeated by entrenching justice, equity and fair play and not by force, adding that economic and political injustice may have forced them into their present position. Senator Sani stated this when he received the Kaduna Political Affairs (KPA) at his Kaduna residence when he was presented with three nomination forms for an incoming award ceremony.