Michael lmoudu National Institute of Labour Studies (MlNlLS), llorin, Kwara State has announced its resolve to collaborate with China in organising training programmes that will create employment opportunities for Nigerian youths.

Advertisements





The institute’s director general, Comrade lssa Aremu, announced this during a meeting with the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Nigeria, Mr Cun Jianchun.

Aremu expressed the readiness of MINIL to deepen cooperation with China in critical areas of training, capacity building and skills acquisition that would ensure the employability of the Nigerian youths.

He said such collaboration would also improve Nigeria’s economy and create more job opportunities for the youths.

Aremu’s meeting with the Chinese envoy focused oAn collaboration and partnership between MINILS and Chinese embassy in the areas of institution building, peoples -to- peoples contact and technical assistance on vocational training.