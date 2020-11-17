ADVERTISEMENT

By INNEH BARTH, Asaba |

Local Government Workers and Primary School Staff in Delta State, have threatened to embark on strike on Tuesday December 1, 2020, if the government fails to implement the new minimum wage on them.

This was made known in a communique released after an extraordinary joint meeting yesterday, by the state chapter of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, Nigeria of Union of Teachers, NUT and Non-Academic Staff Union, NASU (within the Primary school system) in the state.

The unions declared that their members have been conspicuously and deliberately omitted in the implementaion of the new minimum wage across the state.

The communique signed by the State President and Secretary of NULGE, Comrade Zico Okwudi and Comrade Peter, the State Chairman and Secretary of NUT, Comrade Titus Okotie and Comrade Dan Basime as well as the State Chairman and Secretary of NASU, Comrade Akpede C.P and Comrade Amobi Oluchi C.G. respectively, resolved that at the expiration of a 14-day ultimatum effective Tuesday November 17, a one-week strike and peaceful protest shall be embarked upon by members of the affected unions in the 25 Local government areas that make up the state.

According to them, if government fails to implement the new minimum wage for their members at the expiration of the warning strike, they will commence indefinite strike action.