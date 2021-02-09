By IGHO OYOYO |

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has said that about 17,000 primary school teachers and staff of the local education authorities (LEA) across the six area councils are to be screened by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) for 12 days, before the commencement of the implementation of the new minimum wage.

Chairman of the FCT wing of NUT, Comrade Stephen Knabayi, disclosed this to journalists yesterday in Gwagwalada area council of Abuja.

Knabayi said the screening exercise will commence on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 and end on February 23rd, 2021.

According to him, a 75 member committee was inaugurated last Thursday, by the FCT permanent secretary, which comprises selected members from the NUT, NULGE and FCTA are to conduct the screening.

“Each of the 12 verification committee members will go to each area councils to conduct the exercise, while six other committees shall conduct that of the area council staff members.

“With the way they streamlined the screening process, that it is going to be done zone by zone, we are optimistic that the exercise shall be completed within the stipulated time”, he said.

The NUT chairman further disclosed that arrangements had also been put in place to provide security cover for the committee members that will be conducting the screening especially those that will be going to rural schools.

Knabayi further called on teachers and staff of the LEA to ensure they cooperate with members of the screening committee to ensure the exercise is successful.