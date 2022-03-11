The Nigerian Mining Cadastre Office (NMCO) has generated N9.384 billion in the last three years, a record figure within that period of time.

NMCO director-general, Engr. Simon Obadiah Nkom, who disclosed this to select journalists in Abuja, said this was enabled by the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development which, in its effort to mainstream the sector, developed a road map which has made the sector attractive to investors.

According to Nkom, in 2019, the agency raked in N2.58 billion while in 2020, it generated N2.303 billion, a remarkable figure considering it was the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

By the first quarter of 2021, from January to May, the NMCO earned N2.016 billion while by December 31, 2021, it rose to N4.3 billion, the highest revenue generated ever by the office.

Nkom, who took office in January 11, 201 9, said before he assumed office, the office earned N2.13 billion in 2017 and N1.55 billion in 2018 for the federation account.

The Nigerian Mining Cadastre Office’s good showing is even more remarkable as it came in the pandemic years, during which lockdowns took a heavy toll on economic activities, and the earning capacity of organisations took a serious nosedive.

LEADERSHIP reports that to exploit minerals in Nigeria, an eligible operator needs to be granted a mineral title from the Nigerian Mining Cadastre Office, an agency under the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, and for Nigeria to reap bountifully from its rich solid mineral base, with at least 44 minerals present in commercial quantity, there is need to invest in accurate data gathering in order to attract the right investors.

The NMCO has the powers to issue, suspend or revoke any mineral title where a titleholder fails to pay prescribed fees, with the supervising minister’s consent, of course. The agency also ensures that applicants are treated on a first-come first-served basis.

However, an application for a mineral title may be refused where an individual is under the age of 18 years or is an undischarged bankrupt or otherwise declared bankrupt under any written law, or has been convicted of a criminal offence under the Act or regulations. However, no title can be revoked without giving a prior notice of 30 days to any defaulter.

Nkom told journalists that the right to search for or exploit any mineral in Nigeria is governed by different mineral titles which include Reconnaissance Permit (RP), Exploration Licence (EL), Small Scale Mining Lease (SSML), Mining Lease (ML), Quarry Lease (QL) and the Water Use Permit (WUP).

On mineral titles, Nkom disclosed that from the inception of the office, 34,000 applications had been received, out of which 15,483 applications were rejected, 4,997 revoked while 6,588 are active.

This showing by the Cadastre office falls in tune with the federal government’s drive for diversification of the nation’s income base. One of the oft-repeated objectives of both the previous and present administrations has been the compelling need to diversify the nation’s economic base from fossil fuels, especially with hydrocarbons being subjects to shocks from the international market, more so as Nigeria does not refine her own crude but imports almost all of it domestic needs.

Expectedly, agriculture and the mining sector have always been areas that most have always cast her gaze upon in this respect, given the country well-known wealth in solid minerals across the length and breath of the country.

Stakeholders have decried the continuous unwillingness of the country’s leaders to take the necessary steps to develop the sector, despite dwindling income from oil and the country’s rising needs, leading it to resort for wholescale borrowing to fund its development needs.

However, despite the best efforts of the ministry, challenges like poor management, double taxation and activities of illegal miners have continued to pose challenges to industry players, shrinking the income-generating capacities its agencies.

The primacy of the mining sector to Nigeria’s economic development is not lost on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who warned recently that until Nigeria put its act together in the solid mineral resources, it will continue to be resource-rich poor country.

According to him, even though it is the responsibility of the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development to regulate mining, many states and local governments are encroaching on this right by going ahead to illegally impose their own rules and regulations on foreign and local licensed mining companies and operators, including levies, issuing permits, community development agreements and Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on miners, in a bid to raise their internally generated revenue (IGR) profile.

He said this often leads to complaints of double taxation and harassment from legitimate operators.

There is, however, no ambiguity about who has regulatory responsibility over mining in Nigeria. The Nigerian Mineral and Mining Act 2007 vests the ownership and control of all lands in which minerals are found in commercial quantity in the government of the federation.

There is no doubt that the NMCO and the entire solid minerals sector can reap more income for the country with more government support to the management teams.