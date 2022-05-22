The Nigerian Institution of Metallurgical, Mining and Materials Engineers (NIMMME) has called on the federal government to complete Ajaokuta Steel Plant, to save Nigeria’s citizenry from technological and economical slavery.

Prof Ajetokan, NIMMME chairman who made this call on behalf of the instruction during his Investiture as the 11th Chairman of the institution in Abuja, also said that it is important to expedite action on the Nigerian Metallurgical Industrial Bill (MIB) 2014.

Ajetokan said that as an Institution with abundant experienced and renowned professionals, they are offering themselves to the government for the services of the nation, that their advice will go a long way to unlock the huge potential of the mineral resources in Nigeria.

“The spate of insecurity should be addressed holistically. The effect of insecurity on mining and the mineral industry, in general, has greatly affected the export earnings from solid minerals.

“There should be improved and sustained funding of research tailored towards problem-solving. Deliberate effort should be geared toward building synergy between the government (as Regulator), the Academia, and the Industry.

“The mineral administration must be open and the use of modern technologies to avoid human errors and outdated machines. The Mineral Host communities must be tamed to avoid unburdening potential investors with unnecessary financial responsibilities and disrupting mining activities. Mines Extension Officers should be introduced for the continuous education of Mines, especially, Artisanal Miners,” he said.

Also, Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite, Minister of Mines and Steel Development, while delivering his investiture keynote speech titled: “The Imperatives of Metallic Mineral Resources Value Addition Activities in Nigeria” said that it is no news anymore that Nigeria is blessed with over 44 identified mineral resources but the question is, how have they been able to translate these to meaningful and enduring national wealth.

“With the bold initiative to make the earthwork for us, Seven strategic minerals have been identified to serve as the lowest hanging fruits to serve as a springboard to harvest the potentials of the mining industry in Nigeria.

“Nigeria, indeed Africa, has been targeted as a major destination for the harvest of a significant portion of the world’s mineral resources to feed the various industries across the world and that has culminated into a wanton rush to Africa.

“The continuous exploitation of the mineral resources of Africa and exportation of the same for processing in foreign countries have left Africa perpetually impoverished and in constant conflict.

“Therefore, within the frameworks of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), African Mining Vision (AMV), Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) of the Federal Government of Nigeria, the initiative to significantly reduce poverty and sustainably grow the mineral resources of Nigeria underscores the Policy Initiative on Mineral Value-Chain of the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development.

“As significant attention is being focused on generating geoscience data for mining investments in Nigeria to thrive, commensurate energy must be focused on developing identified mineral commodities to establish the value-chain imperatives from the Mines to the Market, particularly for Metallic Minerals,” he said.