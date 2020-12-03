Gbenga Ibuoye Nigeria Limited, a company into latrite mining, has lamented over the incessant invasions of their mining site located at Itele, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Addressing a news conference on Wednesday, the company’s spokesperson, Mohammed Owolabi, said the chaos inflicted by some unscrupulous land grabbers, allegedly empowered by Area Commander Monday Agbonika, is becoming unbearable and inhuman.

He narrated how land grabbers have been invading the site since the beginning of the year, destroying properties and halting their business activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is becoming intolerable and barbaric. The government should come to our aid and put a stop to this turmoil. We find it difficult to move around the site that was purchased on a legal ground because some unscrupulous elements empowered by one Monday Agbonika want to forcefully take posession of this site at all cost.

According to him, “We bought the land from these three families: Falola, Odunifa Faloun, and Gbadamosi Onigbeyin some years back with the intention to use the apportioned land for mining business owned by Alhaji Gbenga Ibuoye who has been in the business for the past 30 years. On citing the land, we went to the Attorney General’s office to confirm if there’s any issue or dispute over the land and we’re granted approval to go on with the purchase of the land with no issue at stake. We have our red copy from the Surveyor-General’s office. So, we bought 19 acres from the families having carried out adequate assessment to ascertain the authenticity of the land.

Advertisements

“As part of our agreement with the families, we graded an abandoned road (lying flat inside a swampy area about 30ft deep) linking Itele to Lafunwa town because the host community do not have access road unless they come to Ota which usually takes about two hours to get out of the town. This was visibly achieved through our synergy with the Ministry of Works. But the trouble started ever since we constructed the road; some land grabbers led by one Kabiru Oluomo came to meet us that they’re the legitimate owners of the land without a proof of ownership.

“Following this incidence, the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development ordered that the mining site should be sealed and even granted us new license to operate on the said land but this Area Commander (Monday Agbonika) came there on the account that he was instructed by one Baba Obasanjo to seal the place despite the fact the Commissioner of Police knew about our lawful possession of the land. So, why is he (Monday Agbonika) trying to play smart because of the chicken feed he’s getting from these boys,” he said.

Advertisements





Also, speaking on the issue, Daniel Oladitan, a resident in the area, urged Gov Abiodun to mediate as a matter of necessity, saying that the community never lack in terms of infrastructural development since the company took over the land for their mining business.

Mrs. Elizabeth Modupe, the spokesperson for the families present, commended the humanitarian service of Alh. Gbenga Ibuoye, the CEO of Gbenga Ibuoye Nigeria Limited whom she described as a man of the people because of his giant strides in the community.

“We’re very happy with Alh. Gbenga Ibuoye. The three families of Falola, Odunifa Faloun and Gbadamosi Onigbeyin agreed to sell land to him based on an agreement to do our road in order to create an enabling environment for us as community members. Also, to allow people come into our community and do business smoothly. To be candid, he’s been doing his good works as promised but these people (land grabbers) wouldn’t want him be. They refused to come to us but we only overhear them most of the time claiming they are the real owners of our land,” she said.

Earlier, some workers at the company’s site were seen protesting against the order by the ACP stopping them from working on the land as many claim it has really affected them financially.

Speaking with our reporter, one of the workers who don’t want to be mentioned urged government to act fast as the land grabbers are sponsored to frustrate the work their boss is doing in the community.

Another worker who simply identified himself as Mr. Ahmed spoke about police unprofessionalism in handling the matter.

“We don’t like how the police is handling this matter. How will they be using Paul to rob Peter and expecting the issue to be resolved? I think the Area Commander is not being fair at all with us because we heard he was the one that ordered that we should stop working without any tangible reason,” he alleged.

When contacted via telephone call, the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika refused to speak on the allegation against him. He however, referred our reporter to his Public Relations Officer who wasn’t reachable at press time.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Police Officer in the area, Unuigbe Monday who spoke on behalf of the force confirmed the ACP instructed that there should not allow work to commence yet at the mining site until the matter is resolved between the different warring parties amicably.

“We are here to maintain peace. I actually got an order from the Area Commander to be here to stop work on the site so as to avoid uproar pending the time the matter will be settled amicably between both parties,” he said.