BY ABAH ADAH, Abuja

Another milestone was recorded in the Nigerian mining sector recently as the Kaduna state government (KDSG) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Solid Minerals Development Fund (SMDF) for support towards solid minerals development.

At the signing ceremony, the state governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, represented by the managing director, Kaduna Mining Development Company ((KMDC) Limited, Dr Mohammed Nura Sani, signed for the state while the Executive Secretary of SMDF, Hajiya Fatima Umaru Shinkafi, signed on behalf of the fund.

According to a statement made available to LEADERSHIP, the collaboration was aimed at supporting the State in fast tracking geo-scientific data acquisition, artisanal miners’ formalisation, and take off of the Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Initiative (PAGMI) among others.

By this arrangement, the parties have agreed to collaborate towards delineating and developing nickel, tin, and gold mining; providing sustainable and innovative mining solutions; and developing local capacity in gold mining activities in Kaduna state.

“Moving forward, the SMDF will continue to develop data that matches investors’ needs through early stage exploration activities support NGSA in delivering its data dissemination mandate to communicate Nigeria’s mineral potential to the global community and act as a strategic partner for investors to fund exploration and enable other activities such as licensing and administration,” the statement said.

In attendance at the MOU signing were representatives of the Kaduna State Executive Council, the director general, Mining Cadastre Office (MCO) – Engr. Obadia Nkom, director general, Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA) – Dr. Abdulrazaq Garba, the Ag. director, Mines

Inspectorate – Engr Frank Odoom and staff of the fund.

The SMDF was established by Nigeria’s Minerals and Mining Act, 2007 to act as a unique government- funding vehicle focused on driving key interventions in Nigeria’s mining sector that maximises recovery and impact of capital deployed.

The mandates of the Fund include the development of physical and human capacity in the Nigerian mining sector.

, funding for geo-scientific data gathering, storage and retrieval to meet the needs of private sector-led mining industry, equipping the mining institutions to enable them to perform their statutory functions, funding for the extension services to small scale and artisanal mining operators and provision of infrastructure in mining areas.