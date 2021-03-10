BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI, Abuja

Minister of state for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu has called for the implementation of Nigeria National Policy on Education drafted in 2004, which captures the provision of special and formal education for children with disabilities, children with impairments, disadvantaged and gifted children.

Aliyu made the call in Abuja yesterday, at the presentation of a docudrama, titled: “Yes, We Can”, in support of persons with neurodevelopment disabilities, organised by the Royal School of Educational Therapy Foundation, Gwarimpa-Abuja.

She noted that the national policy on education would address other sundry issues of free education for children with special needs, inclusive education of children with special needs in public and private schools, regular censor and monitoring of children with special needs to ensure adequate educational provisions and welfare formula.

The minister maintained that with the estimate of 1.3 million children who are critically disabled, out of estimated 25 million people with disability in Nigeria, Nigerians must join hands to provide training for interested stakeholders in special needs education, including teachers, parents, caregivers, law enforcement agents and healthcare providers.

Speaking earlier, founder of the school, Dr Badewa Adejugbe-Williams, called for the implementation of inclusive education policy in the country to cater for children with special needs.

Adejugbe-Williams explained that the purpose of the event was to amplify the voices of children with disabilities, noting that most times, these children are marginalized and discriminated, adding that the event is meant to prove that these children can learn and to show the whole world that children with disability do have abilities.

She continued: “So the reason for this event is to show the whole world that children with disability do have abilities. It is just to give them a chance. Expose them to the society. Let them learn. Let them be in school. Let them work, because they can actually add to the socio-economic values of the country. They can be taxpayers. Just give them the opportunity and equip them.

Government has policies in place, let implement these policies and those who are involved in discrimination and marginalization of children with disabilities should be held accountable. There should be no discrimination against those with disabilities, either in the hospitals, schools or in workplaces.”