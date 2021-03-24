ADVERTISEMENT

As part of efforts to restore lasting peace in the Sahel region, the Organisation of Military Sports in Africa (OMSA) has secured the backing of the minister of youth and sports development, Chief Sunday Dare, to stage the Sahel Games in October.

Speaking when OMSA president, Brigadier-general Maikano Abdullahi, paid him a visit yesterday in his office, Abuja, Dare said: “I congratulate you on your election and for carrying the Ministry along. I was not surprised that you won. The discipline in the Army is most needed by athletes to succeed.

“The Nigerian Armed Forces have a rich history of producing great athletes that have made this country proud. I believe you will use your position to further develop sports in the Armed Forces. As a Ministry, we are ready to play our role in the organisation of the Sahel Games.”

The Minister further stated that, “We are proud that Nigerians are occupying key positions in AfDB, WTO and also OMSA. This is an addition to our development as a nation. Your election will add value to our sports and I believe you will make the Military and the country proud. Sports promotes peace and unity and it is good to see the balance between force and sports.”

In his remarks, OMSA Maikano Abdullahi thanked the Minister for his support, saying he was elected through unanimous votes from members.

“This gives me confidence to work for the overall development of Military Sports in our country and Africa. My immediate task is to organise the Sahel Games coming up in October with eight countries participating. The event will help address insecurity, promote peace and unity,” Abdullahi said.