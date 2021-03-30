By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

The minister of youth and sports development, Chief Sunday Dare and Bauchi State Football Association (BAFA) joined Nigerians all over the world in mourning the death of the erstwhile technical director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Chief Pius Kasimawo Laloko.

Chief Dare described late Laloko as one of the best grassroots talent hunters and technically sound coaches Nigeria has ever produced.

The minister in a statement by his SA media, John Joshua Akanji, said: “My condolences to the family of Chief Laloko on his death. He was not just a coach, he was a talent hunter and technically sound. I followed his trajectory as coach of Stationery Stores of Lagos, Wikki Tourists of Bauchi, the Gambian National team and Technical Director of the NFA as well as Founder of the Pepsi Academy.

“He was just not dedicated, hardworking and a disciplinarian, he made his mark everywhere he worked. He was one of Nigeria’s best coaches.”

BAFA Chairman Patrick Pascal in a statement also described the demise of Chief Laloko as a huge loss to Nigerian football.

He said Laloko had contributed greatly to the development of the round leather game in the country. He also revealed how Laloko helped him in becoming a professional footballer during his career.

He said, “Laloko was the first coach of Wikki Tourists from 1991-1992 when the club was created. He invited the late Chief Femi Olukanmi to come and watch Austin Okolo. I played in the Wikki Tourists when Shooting Stars (3SC) were having issues during the 1992-1993 season and late Olukanmi was happy with my performance and then took Austin and I to Shooting Stars.

“Laloko was like a father to me, he was instrumental to my professional football career that moved me from Shooting Stars to play football in Europe.

“Laloko was a great coach and mentor to me, I will always remember his great impact in my life,” he said.

The Bauchi state FA boss who doubles as the Super Eagles team coordinator urged the family and the entire football fraternity to find solace in God. He prayed that God would grant the deceased eternal rest and comfort his family.