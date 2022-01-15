Minister of Science and Technology, and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, has called for inclusive energy transmission in Africa as this will support the social and economic prosperity of African nations.

The minister made the call at the virtual meeting organised by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) in his office yesterday in Abuja.

This was disclosed in a statement issued yesterday by the Press and Public Relations unit of the ministry. The minister said Africa accounts for 2-3% of world’s carbon dioxide emission that has varied enormous and energy resources which include natural gas, hydro power, biomass, nuclear and coal.

Onu further added that the enormous advantage to be derived from the energy system can be effectively processed into final energies in the areas of abundance and be transported through inter-regional electric-grid connections, pipelines, roads/infrastructure to regions of resources deficiency.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also said that the negative effect of global warming is real in the country as shown by the drying up of Lake Chad, desertification and coastal flooding affecting many parts of the nation.

Onu therefore reiterated the Federal Government commitment in providing the enabling environment for private sector participation in the energy sector, adding that the Petroleum Industry Act of 2021 signed by President Muhammadu Buhari among other things seeks to promote investment in Natural Gas, Nigeria’s transition Fuel for electricity, fuel and non-energy usage.

ADVERTISEMENT