BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI |

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has charged the newly promoted police officers, posted to the administration, to put in more efforts in the discharge of their duties and to maintain good work ethics.

Bello, who gave the charge while decorating 20 newly promoted inspectors and sergeants of the FCT Police Command, with their new ranks, tasked the officers to continue to put the nation and the people first in the discharge of their duties.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that the promotion, which was part of series of promotions of police personnel across the country, was a sign of appreciation, by President Muhammadu Buhari, for the good work of the men and women of the Nigeria police in the protection of lives and property.

The minister assured them that President Buhari-led administration has the welfare of the Nigeria police at heart, adding that the administration is already pushing reforms, aimed at improving their general wellbeing.

Advertisements

“President Muhammadu Buhari has enunciated a number of reforms that are targeted at your welfare, your career development, your training and the overall improvement of your capacity to be able to provide a very critical constitutional role of providing internal security in Nigeria. And I hope with this elevation, you are going to put in more and more.”

He continued: “Your work is very difficult and also very rewarding, because you protect the citizenry. And we have seen how you have been working very hard in the FCT and other parts of the country.

Advertisements





I, with my team here in the FCTA, are very happy with the entire FCT Police Command and the entire police structure for the tremendous amount of support you have given us and for being partners with us in terms of internal security, as well as all the other activities that we do to keep a mega city like Abuja functional.”

A statement signed by the chief press secretary to the minister, Anthony Ogunleye and made available to newsmen, added that among the 20 police personnel decorated, 10 were promoted from Sergeant to Inspector, while the remaining 10 were promoted from Corporal to Sergeant.